Alcohol and mental health symposium at Parliament - 5 May 2025

Alcohol Healthwatch are excited to be joining E Tipu E Rea Whānau Services, Takanga A Fohe, Le Va, University of Otago, Health New Zealand, and the Australasian Professional Society on Alcohol and Other Drugs (APSAD) deliver a symposium on alcohol and mental health.

This symposium will take place at the Grand Hall in Parliament, and aims to:

- Hear from and build on promising practice in prevention, early intervention, and research.

- Facilitate meaningful relationships supporting the collective goal of taking action on the intersection between alcohol and mental health challenges.

- Produce an attendee-informed consensus statement reflecting people's experiences to guide future efforts in this space.

Boasting a 150 strong audience of health and policy professionals, mental health and alcohol NGOs and importantly, individuals bringing lived experience, the symposium will be an opportunity to identify key action areas for prevention and early intervention in this important area.

Hosted by Aotearoa New Zealand's first-ever Minister for Mental Health, Hon. Matt Doocey, the time to act has never been better. We will be bringing a range of people together including those with lived experience, young people, professionals, and community champions from the wide range of sectors impacted by alcohol and mental health challenges.

The programme for the day is available on-line here.

