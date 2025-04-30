Protecting our youngest citizens: put people before profit in infant formula rules

Health Coalition Aotearoa is deeply concerned by reports of industry lobbying that appears to have influenced Government decisions to weaken infant formula labelling standards in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Multinational dairy companies should not dictate rules that shape the health of our youngest citizens. Caregivers deserve clear, evidence-based information-not marketing spin dressed up as science," says Sally Mackay from Health Coalition Aotearoa.

The New Zealand Government opted out of an infant formula standard in August 2024. Media has recently reported on intense industry lobbying to undermine the infant formula standards for Aotearoa. Multinational dairy companies are reported to have convinced Ministers to back away from the rules. More recently, the media reported the Government is now considering a U-turn and is thinking of recommitting to the baby formula standards.

Health Coalition Aotearoa supports a U-turn in the policy and a recommitment to the infant formula standard. We strongly oppose any move to prioritise corporate profits over population wellbeing. New Zealand health policies need to move away from commercial interests and keep people’s best interests in mind," says Vanessa Souter from Health Coalition Aotearoa.

Infant formula companies have a long history of using unproven health claims and misleading labels to suggest their products offer benefits that rival or exceed those of breastfeeding. This is simply not supported by evidence.

Whānau-particularly those who cannot breastfeed-are vulnerable to this kind of marketing. They deserve protection from tactics that pressure them to buy expensive formula based on false promises.

The lack of transparency in government decision-making only adds to our concern. Industry lobbying must not come at the cost of public trust or public health.

The infant formula export market is worth billions-but that should never outweigh our duty to uphold the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes or Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Article 2 of Te Tiriti affirms the need to protect hauora Māori. That includes protecting breastfeeding-an act with proven short and long-term health benefits for māmā and pēpi.

Now is the time for bold, evidence-based leadership. We urge the Government to strengthen-not roll back-protections for whānau and pēpi. This means putting child health first, committing fully to The Code, and listening to trusted public health voices like the New Zealand Breastfeeding Alliance and the NZ Lactation Consultants Association.

Let’s build a future where every caregiver has access to honest information, every pēpi gets the healthiest start, and every policy puts wellbeing before profit.

