Why pH-Balanced Shampoo Bars Matter for Scalp Health

When it comes to maintaining a healthy scalp free of itching and irritation, the pH balance of your hair care products plays a crucial role. Using high pH shampoo bars (soaps) can actually irritate your scalp and lead to a whole host of issues. So, why exactly do pH balanced shampoo bars matter for scalp health?

Understanding pH Levels

pH is a measure of how acidic or alkaline a substance is, with a scale ranging from 0 to 14. The ideal pH level for your scalp and hair is slightly acidic at around 5.5. This acidity helps to keep the cuticle layer of the hair smooth and healthy, while also preventing the growth of harmful bacteria.

The Problem with High pH Bars

Traditional soap bars and high pH shampoo bars often have a pH level higher than 7, which can disrupt the natural balance of your scalp. Washing your hair with these high pH bars can strip away the natural oils, leading to dryness, frizz, itchiness and even dandruff. Additionally, the alkaline nature of these bars can cause the hair cuticle to swell, making the hair more prone to damage and breakage.

The Benefits of pH Balanced Shampoo Bars

pH balanced shampoo bars are specifically formulated to match the natural pH of your scalp and hair. By using a pH balanced shampoo bar like Dear Heart's, you can cleanse your hair effectively without disrupting the delicate balance of your scalp. These bars help to keep the cuticle smooth, lock in moisture, and maintain a healthy scalp environment.

Choosing the Right Shampoo Bar

When selecting a shampoo bar, look for products that are labeled as pH balanced or low pH. These bars are designed to gently cleanse your hair without causing irritation or dryness. Dear Heart regularly tests their bars with a pH meter to ensure they are in the correct range.



