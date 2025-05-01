Voting ban "undermines democratic principles" says justice group

The Government has announced the total disenfranchisement of people incarcerated in New Zealand prisons. This replaces a partial ban, and will see all prisoners prevented from participating in elections.

The move violates a 2018 Supreme Court ruling that stripping prisoners of the right to vote violated the Bill of Rights. People Against Prisons Aotearoa spokesperson and University of Auckland criminologist Dr. Emmy Rākete says the ban is undemocratic.

“The right to vote is the basis of democratic government. Legitimate governments cannot arbitrarily remove people from the pool that elects them. If the Government strips New Zealanders of the right to vote, it is attacking the democratic principles it claims to be founded on.”

“The Supreme Court has already ruled that banning prisoners from voting is unlawful. The Government is spitting on the rule of law.”

Corrections data show that the prison population is currently more than 50% Māori.

“Aotearoa has been subjected to months of racist meltdowns from Government ministers over hysterical claims that co-governance or abiding by Te Tiriti unfairly favours Māori. Now, on a whim, those same teary-eyed ministers will arbitrarily ban thousands of primarily Māori people from participating in their precious democratic institutions.”