Retirement of Aratere Highlights Urgent Need for New Cook Strait Ferries

Transporting New Zealand CEO Dom Kalasih says KiwiRail’s announcement today that the Interislander ferry Aratere will be retired later this year is appreciated by his members in so far as it gives some certainty on what’s happening.

The withdrawal of the Aratere means there will be just four ferries being operated by the Interislander and Bluebridge companies for nearly four years, until the new vessels are scheduled to go into service in December 2029.

"It is a concern that the decaying wharf has reached such a point that the Aratere can no longer be used.

"Given the earlier debate around rail-enabled versus rail capable it is also interesting that it appears that freight movements between the islands will manage for at least the next four years without a rail enabled vessel," Kalasih says.

"Our road freight operators will do their best to adapt to the challenges of having one fewer ferry, but there are times when getting space on board is going to be tight."

"Planned maintenance, or unexpected breakdowns which could happen as these ships near the end of their service lives, could put real pressure on capacity for freight," Kalasih says.

"While we appreciate the early notice, the reality is that time has run out for any further delays in securing new ferries.

"This also highlight the problems associated with rail-enabled ferries requiring specialist facilities."

He says it is vital that Rail Minister Winston Peters gets the new ferries on the water as quickly as possible.

"December 2029 is looking a long way away now. The transport sector wants resilience and regular sailings. Anything else is just not good enough for the country."

