JSR Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Hamilton Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in the Industry and Community

This year, JSR Refrigeration & Air Conditioning proudly celebrates 25 years of service, innovation, and community commitment. Founded in 2000 by Jujhar Singh Randhawa, JSR has grown from a one-man operation into one of the Waikato region’s most trusted names in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R).

Jujhar arrived in New Zealand from India in 1998 and, with a background in refrigeration engineering, soon recognised a gap in the local market for quality, reliable HVAC-R services. Operating initially from his garage, he launched JSR with a strong emphasis on customer care, integrity, and technical excellence. Those founding values still underpin the business today.

Over the past quarter-century, JSR has evolved into a full-service HVAC-R provider, catering to both residential and commercial clients across Hamilton and beyond. Their services include installation and maintenance of refrigeration units, air conditioning systems, heat pumps, and ventilation solutions. Known for their 24/7 emergency support and preventative maintenance programmes, JSR ensures reliability, energy efficiency, and peace of mind for every customer.

JSR’s success is not only measured in business milestones but also in the strong relationships it has built within the community. Jujhar Singh Randhawa’s notable achievements include:

Co-founding the IAMHE(R) Charitable Trust, supporting wellbeing, education, and empowerment

Receiving the Hamilton Civic Award for community service in 2023

Indian NewsLink Arts Award in 2024

Instrumental in expanding the Waikato Diwali Mela, which drew over 11,000 attendees in 2024, making it one of the largest Indian cultural events in New Zealand

Selfless community service, including providing free chiller and freezer hire to non-profit organisations through JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, even during COVID.

Member of the Multicultural Advisory Board for NZ Police in Waikato

Justice of the Peace

Notable other charities – Special Children's Christmas Party, Here 2 Care, and many more

One of JSR’s values is to donate 10% profit to charities

Assisted the TOTI Trust and also sponsored the Indian flag flying with the ANZAC cluster and Turkey’s, a popular feature of the landmark Sapper Moore-Jones commemorative statue in Hamilton’s CBD.

As the company prepares to mark its silver anniversary, the team at JSR is taking the opportunity to reflect on their journey and thank the clients, staff, and community members who have supported them along the way. Looking ahead, JSR remains focused on sustainability, customer satisfaction, and giving back to the community that has helped shape its success.

With a solid foundation and a clear vision for the future, JSR is poised to continue making a positive impact—both in the HVAC-R industry and in the lives of those they serve.

Contact JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Today!

0800 JSR RAC

https://www.jsr.co.nz/

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz