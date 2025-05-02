Ace High Motor Inn, Napier – A Pet-Friendly Motel in a Great Location

Travelling with your furry friend? Look no further than Ace High Motor Inn in Napier, where pets are part of the family. With spacious grounds, shady trees, and access to an exercise area, this welcoming motor inn offers everything you need for a stress-free stay with your four-legged companion. Located close to Napier’s vibrant attractions and local parks, it’s the perfect base for you and your pet to relax and explore.

Why Choose Ace High Motor Inn?

Ace High Motor Inn is proud to be pet friendly, offering comfort and convenience for both pets and their owners. Whether you’re on a short getaway or a longer stay, you’ll find the facilities and warm hospitality make all the difference.

Features You’ll Love:

� Shady trees and a park-like setting perfect for walking your pet

� Pet-friendly rooms with easy outdoor access

� Great location just minutes from Napier CBD and Marine Parade

� Free Wi-Fi and Sky TV for cosy evenings in



Direct Bookings Make it Easy

Skip the booking sites and enjoy the benefits of booking directly. Not only do you get the best rates, but you can also request a pet-friendly room and let the team know about any special requirements.

Book Direct for:

✅ Best rate guarantee

✅ Easy communication

✅ Priority for pet-friendly rooms



Explore with Your Pet

With local parks nearby and the oceanfront just a short drive away, Napier is ideal for walks, playtime, and fresh air. The team at Ace High are happy to recommend pet-friendly cafés, walking trails, and hidden gems in the area.

At Ace High Motor Inn Napier, we know pets are part of the family – and they’re welcome here. Come on in and say hello to our resident pup, Bear!

Contact Us:

� +64 6 843 3109

� 0800 270 361

� www.acehigh.co.nz

� info@acehigh.co.nz

