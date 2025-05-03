"A Provocateur for Liberty": Taxpayers' Union Mourns the Passing of Sir Robert Jones

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union marks the passing of Sir Robert Jones with sincere sadness and gratitude for a life lived without fear or filter, in relentless pursuit of free thought and freer markets.



On behalf of the Taxpayers' Union, its Co-founder, Jordan Williams, said:



"Sir Bob was many things: a property magnate, a political party founder, a bestselling author, and a walking provocation to the politically correct. To us, he was also an unwavering champion of individual liberty, a firm believer in smaller government, and one of the rare public figures who didn’t just tolerate free speech – he weaponised it with wit."



"Not only a major supporter of the Taxpayers’ Union, Sir Bob was a kindred spirit. He called waste when he saw it, mocked bureaucracy with precision, and understood that New Zealanders’ hard-earned money deserved respect – not reckless redistribution."



"Wellington is full of quirks Sir Bob undertook. From the infamous 'save the krill, kill the whales' billboard, to the “toilet in 100 metres” signs on the roads leading to Parliament. Together they form part of the city’s unofficial charm, and frankly deserve heritage protection. They’re as much a tribute to his mischief as his buildings are to his business."



"Taxpayers owe Sir Bob more than a few laughs, a few lawsuits, and more than a few uncomfortable truths. Whether he was calling out bloated local councils or writing acid-tipped columns skewering public sector excess, he reminded us that good economics and good humour can – and should – go together."



"We extend our sympathies to Sir Bob’s family, friends, and those brave enough to have edited his columns. He will be remembered not just for his towering achievements in business, but for the intellectual mischief he stirred in the public square. New Zealand is duller without him."