Vaping causes incurable lung disease, groundbreaking study shows

Vaping has, for the first time, been linked to a life-limiting and irreversible lung disease.

The groundbreaking study, published in the Nicotine and Tobacco Research Journal, shows that e-cigarette use is strongly associated with increased new diagnoses of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD is the fourth leading cause of death in New Zealand.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says this study confirms what we’ve long suspected - vaping isn’t just risky, it’s dangerous to your health.

"For years, we’ve been gaslighted into believing vaping is harmless - or at least ‘less harmful’ than cigarettes - meanwhile, we’ve watched teen vaping rates skyrocket.

"Now the science is catching up, and it’s not good news," she says.

"Vaping is not harmless - it never has been - and this study shows it causes long-term irreversible lung damage."

This study, which tracked 250,000 people over about three-and-a-half years, should be a significant wake-up call to the Government to tighten regulations even further, Ms Harding says.

"Let’s stop pretending we’re balancing harm reduction with consumer freedom - vaping isn’t harm reduction, it’s harm transfer.

"The vaping industry is using the same tactics Big Tobacco used decades ago - and it’s resulting in a new generation of teens addicted to nicotine who we now know are at risk of developing a life-long respiratory illness."

Dr Stuart Jones, a respiratory physician and member of the Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Board, says that while there is now a clear link between vaping and COPD, the bigger issue is dual use (vaping and smoking).

"For the first time, we’ve got hard data showing that vaping alone can cause COPD - and if you’re vaping and smoking, you’re not reducing risk, you’re doubling down on it.

"Dual use is not a stepping stone to quitting - it’s a shortcut to the respiratory ward."

E-cigarettes must be kept out of the hands of non-smokers, particularly young people, Dr Jones says.

"Vapes are not harmless devices - they are engineered nicotine delivery systems that inflame lung tissue and can leave lasting damage.

"If you smoke and vape, then the goal is to stop both. If you don’t smoke, then don’t vape. It’s that simple."

