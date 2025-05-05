Leading Insurance Marketing Firm Launches Premium Pay Per Appointment Model for NZ & AU Insurance Brokers

AI Search Marketing announced the launch of its premium Pay Per Appointment model, designed specifically for insurance brokers across New Zealand and Australia. This innovative service transforms how insurance professionals connect with potential clients by delivering pre-qualified, high-intent prospects who are genuinely interested in discussing insurance solutions.

In a market where traditional lead generation often yields disappointing results, the Pay Per Appointment model stands out by ensuring brokers only pay for scheduled meetings with qualified prospects who match their exact criteria. Each potential client undergoes a rigorous five-step qualification process, including personal call verification by a local team.

"Traditional lead generation is fundamentally broken for insurance brokers," said Greg Dickson, CEO of AI Search Marketing. "Paying for lists of names and contact details—many of whom have zero genuine interest or aren't financially qualified—creates enormous waste in both marketing budgets and precious time. Our Pay Per Appointment model represents a complete paradigm shift in how insurance brokers acquire new clients."

According to industry data cited by the company, while traditional lead generation typically delivers a 3-5% conversion rate, appointments through this new service achieve a 25-40% conversion rate. This dramatic improvement comes from the company's comprehensive qualification process that includes strategic lead generation, initial screening, personal call qualification, appointment scheduling, and ongoing quality assurance.

"I've spent years perfecting what I believe is a fundamentally better approach," Dickson added. "Unlike traditional lead generation services that sell you a list and wish you good luck, we deliver scheduled appointments with prospects who have been thoroughly verified. This isn't just a business improvement for brokers; it's a life improvement that allows them to work less while earning more."

The service covers all major insurance categories including life, health, income protection, and property insurance across New Zealand and Australia. The company's local expertise ensures that regional factors and regulations are properly accounted for in the qualification process.

The Pay Per Appointment model features a straightforward implementation process that begins with a complimentary strategy session to understand the broker's specific requirements. Clients typically begin receiving their first qualified appointments within 7-14 days of program launch, with optimization bringing peak performance by the 30-45 day mark.

For more information about the Pay Per Appointment model or to schedule a consultation, insurance brokers can visit https://aisearch.marketing

