Livestock numbers fall over the last 10 years while area planted in fruit increases

The total number of sheep was 23.6 million at June 2024, a fall of 6.2 million (21 percent) compared with 10 years ago, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The total number of dairy cattle also fell by 861,000 (13 percent) over this period to 5.8 million.

"Bucking the trend of falling livestock, however, is beef cattle. There were 3.7 million beef cattle in 2024, similar to the total in 2014," agricultural statistics spokesperson Tehseen Islam said.

Deer had the highest percentage fall of all livestock types, down 26 percent in the 10-year period. Numbers are down by 250,000 since 2014, bringing the total to 709,000 deer.