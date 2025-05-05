Sausage rolls and muffins — but still no answer on Orr's exit

Responding to news of a $6,180 farewell party for Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman James Ross said:



“Taxpayers might forgive the sausage rolls and muffins — but what really sticks in the throat is the total lack of transparency around Orr’s exit.”



“Orr bloated the Reserve Bank from 225 to 660 staff, let inflation run wild, and torched $11 billion through his reckless money-printing spree — enough to build four Dunedin hospitals.”



“His extreme capital rules spiked mortgage costs, adding $3,750 a year to a $1 million home loan. And when inflation finally fell, he snoozed through the signal — deepening the pain.”



“Now he’s slipped out the back door with a tray of sausage rolls and no accountability. Nicola Willis and the Reserve Bank need to come clean. Kiwis deserve better than muffins and a cover-up.”