Trump's tariff threat should be the final scene for film subsidies

Responding to reports of President Donald Trump’s proposed 100% tariff on foreign-made films, Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman James Ross said:



“Kiwis have forked out over $1 billion in film subsidies in just five years — much of it for big-budget international productions.”



“Film handouts have soared from $129 million in 2017 to $342 million in 2023. Treasury found nearly $500 million in subsidies delivered just $13.6 million in net benefit — an annual return of less than one percent. You’d get better returns from popcorn futures.”



“Claims that movies boost tourism don’t stack up — the gains are inconsistent and nowhere near worth the cost.”



“We’re not building an industry — we’re stuck in a global bidding war. US states alone have spent $25 billion chasing Hollywood.”



“New Zealand now has the perfect opportunity to step away. Let’s call ‘cut’ on this failed fantasy and stop throwing good money after bad.”