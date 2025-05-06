Dark day for women as Government slams brakes on pay equity to save money

The Government’s proposed changes to the Equal Pay Act will severely limit people in female-dominated professions to be paid fairly, said the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi (PSA).

"The new legislation announced today throws away all the work that has been done to date solely to save the Government money," Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons says.

"Women across the country will pay the price for this.

"The Government’s changes today are a dark day for New Zealand women as the Government says it will repeal the pay equity law and extinguish 33 existing claims in a constitutional overreach.

"The PSA is exploring all possible avenues to oppose these unconstitutional amendments and stop this attack on women. We will not be deterred in our fight to achieve pay equity for all.

"The Government is taking money out of the pockets of women. It’s denying justice, it’s denying hard work and dignity to women who for years have been underpaid by reinventing the process on specious grounds to save money.

"This is a complete back-down from any attempt to eliminate pay discrimination in this country," said Fitzsimons. "The Government is telling us who it thinks is disposable: women - especially women who also face pay discrimination based on their ethnicity."

The PSA is involved in 15 pay equity claims. This includes 65,000 care and support workers, who have lost about $18,600 each due to pay discrimination while they have waited for the Government to fund their claim.

"It is now Government policy to keep sexist pay discrimination entrenched in the fabric of this country. It talks a big game about how we all need to ‘tighten our belts’, but it is women who will bear the brunt because of this decision.

"For workers with claims, pay equity would mean they could put money aside and save for emergencies, holidays, or retirement. They wouldn’t have to stress about essentials like dental check-ups and GP visits.

"The Government is snatching this justice from these women and using it to line landlords’ pockets. It spits on this country’s supposedly proud history of advancing equal rights."

