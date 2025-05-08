ACT welcomes ACC's change to race-based targets

ACC has now removed race-based targets from a tender to deliver injury prevention programmes. This comes after ACT MP Laura McClure pointed out that the targets breached the Government's directive that public services be delivered on the basis of need, not race.

McClure raised ACT’s concerns in a letter to the Minister on 22 April and subsequently highlighted the issue in the media. The original tender can be found here, and the new tender here.

Welcoming ACC’s move, McClure says:

"ACT takes 'need, not race' seriously. We negotiated this approach as a coalition commitment, and we expect to see our coalition commitments delivered.

"Everyone deserves to come home safely from work, regardless of their race.

"Using race as a proxy for vulnerability is lazy and unscientific. ACC contractors should look at all factors that contribute to accidents, such as hours worked, job type, and experience level – and target services accordingly to minimise accidents across the board.

"To quote directly from the Cabinet Circular: 'Cabinet expects agencies will recognise that there are many variables that can be used to identify and assess need, and that all variables should be considered before ethnic identity is automatically used to determine need.'

"I'm grateful that the Minister has taken action to enforce this coalition commitment."