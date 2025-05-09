Design Hacks to Make Your Transportable Home Feel Bigger

In New Zealand, transportable homes are becoming an increasingly popular choice for homeowners seeking flexibility, affordability, and sustainability. For many, they also represent a step closer to affordable housing, offering an alternative pathway to homeownership in a tough housing market..

Transportable homes come in a range of sizes, from a compact size of 46sqm to a roomy 160sqm and with some clever design strategies, you can make your transportable home feel significantly more spacious than it is.

Here are some proven layout tips, furniture tricks, lighting techniques, and smart storage solutions to help you maximise every square metre.

Open-Plan Layouts Are Your Best Friend

One of the most effective ways to make a small space feel larger is by adopting an open-plan layout. By reducing internal walls and combining the kitchen, dining, and living areas into a single flowing space, you create a more open environment.

Pro tip: Use rugs, pendant lights, or furniture arrangements to visually separate different zones without breaking up the space.

Use Multi-Functional Furniture

Investing in multi-functional furniture that serves more than one purpose is a game-changer for compact homes. Think fold-out sofas, ottomans with hidden storage, extendable dining tables, and wall-mounted desks.

Examples:

A bed with built-in drawers underneath

A dining bench that doubles as storage

Nesting tables that can be tucked away when not in use

These versatile pieces reduce clutter and increase functionality without taking up extra space.

Keep It Light and Bright

Light colours can do wonders in making a small space look bigger. Use whites, soft greys, or pastel tones on walls, ceilings, and large furniture to reflect light and create an illusion of openness.

Lighting tips:

Maximise natural light with large windows and glass doors

Use sheer curtains instead of heavy drapes

Layer your lighting with ceiling lights, wall sconces, and floor lamps to eliminate dark corners

Good lighting not only lifts the mood but also helps rooms feel larger and more welcoming.

Think Vertically for Storage

When floor space is limited, go up! Vertical storage makes use of your walls and keeps clutter off the ground.

Storage Ideas:

Install floating shelves above furniture or doors

Use tall bookcases or cupboards that reach the ceiling

Hang storage organisers on the back of doors or inside cabinets

You’ll be surprised how much space you can free up simply by looking up.

Use Mirrors Strategically

Mirrors are a well-known interior design trick for creating the illusion of space. They reflect light and views, making rooms feel more open.

Where to use mirrors:

Across from windows to reflect natural light

On cupboard doors or wardrobes

In narrow hallways to visually expand the area

Just be mindful not to overdo it – one or two well-placed mirrors are enough to make an impact.

Declutter with Intention

The simplest trick of all: keep it minimal. Clutter can quickly overwhelm a small space, making it feel cramped and chaotic.

Decluttering tips:

Keep countertops and floors clear

Store items you don’t use regularly

Embrace a “less is more” approach with decor

Being intentional with what you bring into your home helps maintain a sense of spaciousness and calm.

Customise Your Transportable Home to Suit Your Lifestyle

If space is something you don’t want to compromise on, some transportable builders like Branderson Homes let you customise your house plan to suit your unique lifestyle needs.

They build high-quality, New Zealand-made transportable homes ranging from a compact 2-bedroom to a spacious family size 4-bedroom. This gives you the flexibility to enjoy the benefits of a transportable home—affordability, mobility, and sustainability—without sacrificing on space and comfort.

Whether you're after a smartly designed one-bedroom layout or a full-sized family home, customisation lets you make the most of every square metre, your way.