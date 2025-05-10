NZ Careers Expo Kicks Off National Tour Amid Record Unemployment

The 2025 New Zealand Careers Expo season has officially begun, launching this week in Christchurch with hundreds of ‘careers-curious’ rangatahi and job seekers through the doors of Wolfbrook Arena.

As Aotearoa grapples with record-high unemployment and high numbers of young people not in employment, education or training (NEET), the nationwide Careers Expo is providing a much-needed lifeline, connecting people with real pathways into study, training, and meaningful work.

Now in its third decade, the New Zealand Careers Expo is the largest and longest-running event of its kind. Each year, it brings together a powerful mix of employers, tertiary providers, industry organisations and government agencies under one roof. The result? A one-stop shop for anyone wanting to explore what’s next, including that’s school leavers, adult job seekers, and those considering a career change.

Expo visitors in Christchurch said they left feeling “more confident” about their next steps, with many expressing surprise at the diversity of career pathways available. From discovering apprenticeships and industry-led training programmes to breaking stereotypes about careers in the military or accounting, the experience sparked fresh possibilities for attendees.

Exhibitors, meanwhile, reported strong engagement, with one-on-one conversations helping to demystify their industries and encourage new entrants. Many have signed on to attend multiple expos in the series, viewing it as a vital opportunity to connect with future talent and address skills shortages.

“The current job landscape is tough, especially for young people trying to break into the workforce or those struggling to find their footing,” says Mark Gillard, NZ Careers Expo Director. “But there are still opportunities out there. The Expo is a place to explore what’s on offer and what it takes to build a fulfilling career.”

2025 NZ Careers Expo Tour Dates & Locations:

Christchurch – 8 & 9 May, Wolfbrook Arena

Dunedin – 14 May, More FM Pavilion, Edgar Centre

Palmerston North – 21 May, Central Energy Trust Arena

Napier – 27 May, Pettigrew Green Arena

Hamilton – 8 & 9 June, Claudelands Showgrounds

Auckland – 17 & 18 June, Auckland Showgrounds

Wellington – 25 June, TSB Arena

For more information visit www.careersexpo.org.nz.