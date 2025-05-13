How to Wear Pearls in 2025: Modern Ways to Style a Classic Gem

Pearls are having a moment – again. But this time, it’s not about twin sets and tiaras. In 2025, pearl jewellery is all about effortless elegance, modern shapes, and everyday wear.

At Joanna Salmond Jewellery, pearls are a signature – always timeless, but never predictable. Whether you're dressing up for a wedding or just adding a soft glow to your daily look, there's a pearl piece for you.

Pearls You Can Actually Wear Every Day

Gone are the days of saving pearls for special occasions. Today’s pearl pieces are light, versatile, and designed to move with you. Try the delicate charm of our Mini Pearl Hoops – Silver for a subtle shimmer, or layer a Serenity Pearl Bracelet with your watch or bangles for an effortless stack. These are pieces that work just as well with a white tee and jeans as they do with a silk blouse.

Statement Styles That Still Feel Easy

If you love a bold look, pearls can make a statement without shouting. Our Pearl Lace Long Statement Earrings add a soft drama to any outfit, while the Baroque Pearl Necklace is a sculptural showstopper that still feels wearable and organic. These are the kinds of pieces that turn heads — but never feel overdone.

Gemstone Pairings: Modern Texture and Colour

Some of our favourite designs mix pearls with rich gemstones like onyx, amazonite, and moss agate. The contrast of matte and gloss, bold and subtle, gives the jewellery a unique texture and personality. Try the Onyx and Freshwater Pearl Graphic Necklace or Serenity Pearl Bracelet – Moss Agate for a more contemporary twist on tradition.

Pearls Make Beautiful Gifts

Pearls are meaningful, classic, and personal – which makes them perfect for gifting. For birthdays, bridesmaids, or just to say thank you, pieces like the Love Heart Pearl Bracelet or Pearl Drop Earrings are beautiful tokens that feel thoughtful and lasting.

The Best Jewellery Is the One That Feels Like You

There are no rules with pearls anymore – only possibilities. Whether you lean minimalist or love a layered look, find the pieces that speak to your style. Explore the full Pearl Collection to discover modern heirlooms designed to be worn, loved, and lived in.