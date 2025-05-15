Health NZ's $2.75m restructure consultant fees just the tip of the iceberg

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is joining the Public Service Association in slamming Health New Zealand for blowing nearly $2.75 million on consultants to “manage restructures”. The Taxpayers' Union is calling the latest scandal "just the tip of the iceberg" of the $338 million Health NZ consultant budget this year alone.

Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:



“Only in the bizarre world of government bureaucracy do you fire staff, then fork out millions to consultants to help you do it.”



“If Health NZ wants to restructure, they should do it themselves. After all the taxpayer cash splashed on conferences and canapés for senior managers, surely someone in the building has the brains and backbone to get the job done.”



"But this $2.7 million is just the tip of the iceberg. With Health NZ spending more than $338 million this year alone on external consultants, it's no wonder Health NZ is a dumpster fire."



“If the Government is serious about getting the health system ‘back on track’, it’s time they follow through on their promise and pull the plug on wasteful consultant spending.”