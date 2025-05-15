REVEALED: The 14-Year Temp Worker: IRD's $21 Million Long-Term Consultant Spend Exposed

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union can reveal, through an Official Information Act response 12 contractors have been continuously engaged by IRD for more than five years, costing taxpayers a total of $20.8 million over just the past five years.



As Nicola Willis prepares to unveil Budget 2025, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling out the millions still being frittered away on long-term consultants, highlighting one Inland Revenue contractor who has been on the books for a staggering 13 years and 11 months.



Taxpayers’ Union Investigations Coordinator, Rhys Hurley, said:



"Someone racking up billable hours for nearly 14 years isn’t a contractor, they’re a shadow public servant, just with less oversight and more cost."



"While Kiwis are tightening their belts, bureaucrats are clinging to consultants like they’re essential infrastructure. If a role is truly necessary, hire for it properly or scrap it altogether."



"Despite a directive from Nicola Willis to reduce consultancy spending, the data reveals just how entrenched and expensive these arrangements have become. Inland Revenue spent $12.4 million on seven long-term contractors in one team alone with another $8.3 million spent elsewhere in the department."



"Cut the consultants. Cut the waste. Balance the books. With the Budget seven days away that’s what Kiwis expect."

