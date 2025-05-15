Privacy Week 2025: Public concern about privacy remains high

The annual privacy survey of New Zealanders was released today during Privacy Week 2025.

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster says public concern about privacy remains high, with particular unease around children’s privacy, social media use, and AI decision-making.

"More people are worried about the impact of technology on their privacy and are questioning what their personal information is being used for and why."

The impact of technology is reflected in people’s privacy concerns:

- 67% of respondents are concerned about the privacy of children, including when using social media

- 63% are concerned about the management of personal information by social media companies

- 62% are concerned about government agencies or businesses using AI in decision-making.

"New Zealanders are great adopters of technology, but this survey suggests that we’re increasing becoming aware there’s also a price to pay through the loss of control over our personal information and we’re increasing worried about the implications of that."

Nearly half of respondents say they’ve become more concerned about issues of individual privacy and personal information over the past few years. Two thirds of respondents now say protecting their personal information is a major concern in their lives. Over 80% said they wanted more control and choice over the collection and use of their personal information.

The level of concern also means many New Zealanders are willing to consider taking action if they think their right to privacy is not being protected and respected.Two-thirds of respondents said they would consider changing service providers - such as businesses - due to poor privacy practices.

Privacy Week runs from 12-16 May and we’re running a series of webinars on a wide range of topics.

