PSA takes more legal action to stop the Govt cutting health further

The PSA is taking Health NZ Te Whatu Ora to the Employment Relations Authority to stop another round of job cuts to key teams that support frontline health services.

The litigation covers the proposed restructures of Audit, Assurance and Risk, People and Culture, Finance, and Communications and Engagement.

"These are damaging cuts of key teams which support the frontline - if they go ahead this will further undermine our health system and so patient care," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"This is all because the Government has made a choice to cut taxes and underfund the health system - New Zealanders deserve better."

Significant jobs are at stake. For example Health NZ is is proposing to cut 338 People and Culture roles - a net reduction of 21% of the team - at a time when it is struggling to recruit people to staff hospitals and elsewhere.

Health NZ also plans to cut one in four roles at its Audit Assurance and Risk team which ensures some $12 billion of annual funding of the primary health care sector is paid out correctly and not subject to fraud.

"Our view is the restructures have been handled badly by the Government. It has ignored obligations under collective agreements to properly consult with the union and members. It’s required to work with those impacted on the design of new structures and not impose them in the way it has.

"In particular, roles can’t simply be disestablished without considering alternatives like re-deploying impacted staff, re-training for other positions or reducing roles through attrition."

The PSA has so far succeeded in reducing cuts to other teams including Data and Digital and Pacific Health after filing litigation with the Authority.

The Authority has also ordered mediation in relation to the PSA’s litigation over the proposed restructuring of two other teams - Procurement and Supply Chain and Planning, Funding and Outcomes - Service Improvement and Innovations.

"The PSA remains strongly opposed to all job cuts at Health NZ which are being rushed through regardless of their impacts on frontline health services. It’s all about saving money in the short term, not supporting our health system."