Food prices increase 3.7 percent annually

Food prices increased 3.7 percent in the 12 months to April 2025, following a 3.5 percent increase in the 12 months to March 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.



Higher prices for the grocery food group and the non-alcoholic beverages group contributed most to the annual increase in food prices, up 5.2 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.



“Price increases were widespread, with all five food groups recording an increase,” prices and deflators spokesperson Nicola Growden said.



The fruit and vegetables group increased in price for the first time since January 2024, with prices up 0.2 percent in the 12 months to April 2025.