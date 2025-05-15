Serious Fraud Office campaign to tackle foreign bribery

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched a national campaign targeting foreign bribery to raise awareness and to encourage reporting. The campaign involves the introduction of a new online platform to support safe, anonymous reporting of suspected foreign bribery.

Speaking at the launch event in Auckland, attended by Hon. Mark Mitchell, Minister of Police, SFO Director Karen Chang said, “Foreign bribery is notoriously difficult to detect, but if left unchecked, it undermines trust, transparency and fair competition. Our national advertising campaign and new reporting platform is a crucial step in making it easier and safer for people to come forward.”

Foreign bribery distorts global markets, with corrupt actors benefiting at the expense of honest businesses. It can take many forms such as: a New Zealand company paying a foreign official for market access, a bribe from an overseas company to a public official here, or kickbacks to a private sector employee by a foreign company.

The SFO has prosecuted cases involving foreign bribery in both public and private sectors. One of the most effective ways to detect these cases is by whistleblowers and others being prepared to report what they know. However, fear of retaliation, reputational damage, or career consequences often stops people from speaking up.

Ms Chang says “We know that anonymous reporting can be difficult in New Zealand’s close-knit communities and professional networks. We also recognise that foreign bribery is not widely understood as a crime type. That’s why we are launching a national advertising campaign and investing in a platform that protects identities while allowing secure follow-up with our investigators. The service will be accessible in multiple languages to reach as many people as possible.”

The fully encrypted platform mirrors tools already in use by other regulators and is configured to meet the highest possible settings for privacy and data security. It also aligns with recommendations from international bodies like the OECD, which has urged stronger whistleblower protections, including the ability for whistleblowers and others to make anonymous reports with confidence.

Ms Chang says “Our message is simple: if you see something, report it. If you’re unsure, get in touch anyway. We all have an interest in ensuring that business is conducted ethically and, in a way that enhances New Zealand’s reputation as an attractive place to invest.”