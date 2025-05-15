Ace High Motor Inn – Napier's Genuine Pet-Friendly Accommodation

When you’re travelling with a pet, finding genuinely pet-friendly accommodation can feel like a mission. One guest summed it up perfectly:

“I spent an hour looking for a pet-friendly motel and this is the only one in Napier. The rest say they are, but they haven't changed their profiles to pet enemies yet.”- Allan C

Ace High Motor Inn stands out by actually delivering what others only claim. One traveller shared their experience after being turned away elsewhere:

“Stayed there one night after being turned away from a motel advertising pet friendly. This motel actually is. Comfortable and clean and totally welcoming with great local knowledge. Everything you could need in a motel. Great water pressure too. Will be the first place I look up if I'm in the area again.” – Alistair N

Another happy guest wrote:

“After a bad experience at another motel, this was such an awesome find. The welcome was fantastic, the room was great and pet friendly! I would definitely stay here again. A credit to the owners.” – Anthony W

It’s not just about tolerating pets—it’s about welcoming them. The team at Ace High goes above and beyond to ensure both you and your furry companion feel right at home.

One couple travelling with their rescue dog shared:

“Because we were travelling with our little rescue dog, I booked in advance with the manager Bill. He was very helpful and obliging. The check-in on our arrival was also very quick and simple. The motel room was very clean, large, with a TV in the bedroom as well as the lounge. The complex had a small secure playground for children. Its location near to Highway 2 / Kennedy Road makes it very easy to get to the many attractions Napier has to offer.”- Mojo

For pet lovers, Ace High Motor Inn is more than just accommodation—it’s peace of mind. It’s where your pet is as welcome as you are.

