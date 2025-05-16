Why Are My Teeth So Sensitive and What Can I Do to Stop the Pain?
Friday 16 May 2025, 1:11PM
By News Online
43 views
Tooth sensitivity is a common problem caused by issues like age, diet, oral hygiene habits, and even recent dental procedures. The good news is that relief is possible. By understanding what triggers your sensitivity—such as acidic foods, harsh brushing, or gum disease—you can take targeted steps to reduce discomfort. You can relieve the pain of tooth sensitivity when you know what’s causing the pain. Tooth sensitivity can be caused by seven things