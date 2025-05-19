Paddock to Pantry Expands with New Warehouse and Second Store as Kennerly Group Strengthens Local Grocery Offering

May 2025 – New Zealand – Independent online grocer Paddock to Pantry has announced a significant expansion, with plans to triple its product range, open a new warehouse, and launch a second physical store. The move is part of a broader strategy by parent company The Kennerly Group to provide a competitive, locally owned alternative to New Zealand’s dominant supermarket chains.

Founded in 2017, Paddock to Pantry delivers a wide range of fresh produce, pantry staples, and household items sourced from New Zealand growers and producers. The business has grown steadily by focusing on transparency, quality, and community support.

The upcoming warehouse will increase the company’s distribution capacity, allowing it to expand its product offering and improve delivery times across the country. A second retail location is also planned, offering customers in-person access to the brand’s locally focused grocery range.

The Kennerly Group also owns The Meat Box, a nationwide subscription and meat delivery service offering ethically sourced, high-quality New Zealand meat. The brand has become a trusted choice for families looking for traceable, locally raised products.

Sarah T., a long-time customer from Wellington, says The Meat Box has transformed her household shopping:

“The quality and consistency are outstanding, and it’s reassuring to know exactly where our food is coming from.”

Together, Paddock to Pantry and The Meat Box reflect The Kennerly Group’s mission to strengthen food security and consumer choice by supporting local producers and offering fair alternatives to the major supermarket brands.

The group is preparing a formal submission to the New Zealand Government, advocating for greater support of independent retailers as a means of increasing competition in the country’s grocery sector.

“This is about giving Kiwis more choice and giving small producers a fair go,” said [Name], founder of The Kennerly Group. “Our expansion reflects growing demand for ethical, transparent, and locally owned food systems.”

