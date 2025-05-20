Productivity statistics: 1978–2024 – information release

Productivity is a measure of how efficiently capital and labour are used within the economy to produce outputs of goods and services.

A higher productivity rate means a nation can either produce a higher level of goods and services with the same level of inputs or produce the same level of goods and services with a lower level of inputs.

Labour productivity primarily takes the hours people work into account, whereas capital productivity only takes capital inputs, such as land, machinery, and equipment, into account.



Key facts



Key aggregates for the measured sector

The measured sector represents the industries where we can measure output independently from input, allowing us to measure productivity. It includes most of the economy but excludes some industries, mainly non-market industries such as public administration and safety; education and training; health care and social assistance; and arts, recreation, and other services.



For the measured sector, in the year ended March 2024: