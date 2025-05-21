New Zealand towns set to battle it out for the 2025 Best Tasting Tap Water title

Next week, municipal water suppliers from across New Zealand will go head-to-head in Nelson to compete for the ‘Best Tasting Tap Water’ title.

All municipal water suppliers in New Zealand have been invited to compete in the IXOM National Water Taste Test and submit a sample of their finest drop to the Water Industry Operations Group of New Zealand (WIOG). The award for New Zealand’s Best Tasting Tap Water will be decided on 29 May at the annual WIOG conference.

The National Water Taste Test, sponsored by IXOM, is a fun way to raise awareness of the quality of drinking water in New Zealand, and to recognise the efforts of local water operators and their teams to deliver valuable water services to their communities.

The winner of the IXOM National Water Taste Test will earn the ‘Best Tasting Tap Water’ title and have bragging rights over the other water suppliers in New Zealand for the next 12 months.

During judging, water samples are subjected to a blind taste test and rated according to the ‘Water Tasting Wheel’. The Wheel outlines some of the attributes water professionals use when assessing water such as colour, clarity, odour and taste. Think ‘wine tasting’ without needing to spit out the samples and you won’t be far wrong.

“Many of us turn on taps for a drink, to cook and to shower, with little thought about the complexities involved in operating and maintaining the water infrastructure,” said Joshua McIndoe, Chair, WIOG. “The competition highlights the dedication of individuals and organisations that work tirelessly to provide their communities with safe, high-quality drinking water every day.”

Mr McIndoe also acknowledged IXOM’s ongoing support of the National Water Taste Test. “IXOM’s steadfast commitment to the industry enables us to continue running this competition and celebrate the critical work of water service providers across the country,” he said.

“IXOM is proud to be the sponsor of the prestigious 2025 National Water Taste Test competition,” said Sean Eccles, General Manager New Zealand, IXOM. “IXOM is a leading supplier of water treatment chemicals to the water sector. With over 100 years of expertise, IXOM locally manufactures and supplies chemicals to water treatment plants all over New Zealand. We strive to raise standards and innovate across the industry, and help to ensure everyone has access to safe, clean and great-tasting drinking water.”

And, in the ultimate showdown, the 2025 winner of the IXOM Best Tasting Tap Water title will go on to represent New Zealand against Australia’s reigning champion in the IXOM Trans-Tasman Water Taste Test, which will be held in New South Wales, Australia in July.