Keep Your Building Compliant: IQP Checks and 12A Certification with Hamilton's JSR Refrigeration and Air-conditioning

If you own or manage a commercial building in New Zealand, staying compliant with Building Warrant of Fitness (BWOF) regulations is a must. One critical aspect of this process is ensuring your specified systems—such as mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning—are inspected and maintained by an Independent Qualified Person (IQP). That’s where JSR Refrigeration and Air-conditioning comes in.

JSR is fully certified to carry out IQP checks on HVAC systems and issue Form 12A certificates, the documentation required to confirm compliance for your BWOF. As an independent contractor, JSR provides objective assessments in line with New Zealand Building Code requirements. Their team brings precision, reliability, and professionalism to every inspection, ensuring your systems are safe, efficient, and compliant.

IQP checks involve a detailed inspection of your building’s specified systems to ensure they are operating as intended and have been maintained according to the compliance schedule. JSR technicians are trained to identify potential issues before they become problems—saving you from costly repairs, unexpected downtime, or compliance failures.

After each inspection, JSR can issue a Form 12A certificate, verifying that your systems meet the necessary standards. This certificate is then submitted as part of your annual BWOF documentation. It’s your legal assurance that your HVAC systems have been checked by a qualified, independent professional.

Choosing JSR means choosing peace of mind. Their local team understands the importance of clear communication and timely service, working with you to meet compliance deadlines without stress. Whether you manage a retail complex, office building, or industrial facility, JSR can tailor their service to your unique needs.

Stay on top of your building compliance with JSR Refrigeration and Air-conditioning—your trusted local partner for independent IQP inspections and 12A certification. Contact them today to schedule your inspection and take the hassle out of your BWOF.

