Roaring call for Government to halt funding of cruel octopus farming

As calls to ban the practice of octopus farming continue to gain momentum worldwide, the government of New Zealand is set to make a decision about providing more funding to octopus farming on May 21. 168 organisations are united in strongly advising against wasting any additional funding to establish industrialised octopus farming, a practice that would have dangerous implications for the environment, public health, and animal welfare.



To date, the New Zealand government has awarded one million dollars to the University of Auckland for research to develop octopus farming. An open letter, led and written by Animals Aotearoa with support from Aquatic Life Institute, is calling on the New Zealand Government to decline any new funding of projects that aim to develop commercial octopus factory farming. The letter, which has been signed by 168 organisations, including members of the Aquatic Animal Alliance (AAA), a global coalition working to improve the welfare of aquatic animals in the food system, explains that while this new form of aquaculture is still in the research phase, it would cause extensive harm should it become reality. Evidence shows that it is both unethical and unsustainable, and current research has not demonstrated any pathway to achieving high-welfare farming or ecosystem-neutral farming for octopuses.



As outlined in the open letter, octopus farming is highly problematic from an animal welfare perspective and also presents risks to biodiversity and biosafety, environmental degradation, and public health. The letter has three main asks:

New Zealand Government cease funding research aimed at establishing octopus farming;

Public funds are instead invested in sustainable food solutions, such as plant-based aquatic food systems and alternative proteins; and

New Zealand Government prohibits any octopus farming in New Zealand.



"Choosing to waste precious taxpayer funds in pursuit of factory farming octopuses is misguided at best, and shameful at worst. This atrocious idea is being actively opposed all around the world. It's immensely cruel to the octopuses, environmentally unsustainable and poses a significant public health risk. Sinking more money into factory farming octopuses is a bad investment in every sense,” says Jennifer Dutton of Animals Aotearoa. “New Zealand should be leaders in ethical and sustainable food systems, instead of exporting cruelty to the world."



The environmental, welfare, and public health implications of octopus farming are manifold. These carnivorous animals require diets rich in marine ingredients, exacerbating the pressure on already declining wild fish populations and undermining global sustainable development goals. The overuse of antibiotics in aquaculture has been linked to the emergence of multidrug-resistant bacteria, with potential spillover effects into human populations. As widely documented, octopuses are highly intelligent and complex animals that suffer greatly in captivity due to their solitary and inquisitive nature. Several scientists have raised significant concerns about the practice of octopus farming, as conditions of intensive farming and extreme confinement are inherently unsuitable for their well-being, leading to stress, aggression, and unnatural behaviours such as cannibalism. Furthermore, there are no approved humane slaughter methods for these animals.



As noted, this call for divestment from New Zealand’s government is preceded by legislation worldwide that bans octopus farming and the sale of products from industrial octopus farms, including a federal bill in the United States that is underway, as well as the Washington state law, California law, Bill HB 2262 in Hawaii, and many more. Under New Zealand law, the Animal Welfare Act of 1999 explicitly includes octopuses being recognised as sentient, a legal acknowledgement of their capabilities to experience pain and stress. In addition, RSPCA, Friend of the Sea, and other seafood certifiers have produced statements prohibiting the certification of any form of octopus/cephalopod farming. These certifiers have recognised the necessity of banning octopus farming before it starts, acknowledging that it is impossible to guarantee high welfare conditions for this species due to its behavioural needs, sentience, and strictly carnivorous diet.





"The Aquatic Animal Alliance, representing over 175 organisations worldwide, strongly urges the New Zealand Government to reject the development of industrial octopus farming. Octopuses are sentient, intelligent animals with complex welfare needs that cannot be met in captivity. Farming them would not only cause immense animal suffering, but also contribute to serious environmental degradation, from the overfishing of wild marine life for feed, to pollution and disease risks in surrounding ecosystems. As a veterinarian, I join the global scientific and advocacy communities in calling for a ban on this unnecessary and harmful industry before it takes root,” said Catalina Lopez, Director of the AAA.