ACT welcomes authorisation for inquiry into social media harm, urges caution on blanket ban

“ACT welcomes Parliament’s decision to authorise a Select Committee inquiry into the harms of social media on young people, as we proposed," says ACT MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

Dr Parmar sits on Parliament's Education and Workforce Committee, and last week wrote to the Committee Chair with ACT's proposal for an inquiry.

"We now have an opportunity to develop well-informed, evidence-based actions to safeguard youth, while also considering parental responsibility. By setting clear terms of reference and inviting input from parents, educators, mental health experts, and tech specialists, the Committee can explore workable solutions that empower families and communities.

"ACT remains concerned about the narrower proposal to ban social media for those under 16. Such a ban risks being technically unworkable, as young people could easily bypass restrictions, potentially driving them to unregulated, darker corners of the internet with fewer safeguards. It also sidelines parents, undermining personal responsibility, and could limit access to valuable online opportunities.

"Any inquiry should examine lessons from other countries enforcement attempts, such as Australia with its planned ban. Online safety is important, but so is workability, privacy, and avoiding unintended consequences.”

Note to editors:

The proposed inquiry is broader than the Education and Workforce Committee’s subject area outlined in Standing Orders so required authorisation from the House in order to proceed. Today, that authorisation was granted to inquire into the harm young New Zealanders encounter online, and the roles that government, business, and society should play in addressing those harms.