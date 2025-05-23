Budget 2025 - backing New Zealand gas for the future

Energy Resources Aotearoa is delighted by today’s announcement by Resources Minister Shane Jones of $200 million for Crown co-investment in new domestic gas field developments in Budget 2025.

Chief Executive John Carnegie says the new spending in Budget 2025 for domestic gas field development represents pragmatic and long-overdue action to secure New Zealand’s energy future.

"Natural gas is critical to ensuring affordable and reliable energy for New Zealanders. Today’s announcement is a bright flare to investors, a sign that the government is serious about energy security, affordability, and economic resilience - and that New Zealand is open for business," Carnegie says.

"We’re pleased to see the proposed Crown stake of up to 10-15% in new gas field developments acknowledges the scale and risk of bringing new supply online.

Major projects require substantial capital, and Government participation can help de-risk and catalyse investment."

Carnegie says the investment has wide implications for New Zealand’s industrial sector and regional economy.

"Gas underpins everything from electricity generation to food processing, and declining reserves have already placed pressure on everyone from major exporters to small domestic manufacturers.

We hope this move will help stem the decline and ensure these sectors can continue to drive New Zealand’s economic future using affordable, reliable, domestic energy."

Carnegie says the industry is ready to work with the government to ensure the co-investment framework is commercially sound and delivers outcomes that benefit all Kiwis.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the Government to restore investor confidence, reduce our dependence on imported coal, and ensure New Zealand has the tools to manage our energy future on our own terms."