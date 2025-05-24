Next milestone reached on Rotorua's journey to cleaner air

ROTORUA

After 15 years of collective effort by the Rotorua community and Bay of Plenty Regional Council to improve air quality in the city, Rotorua will officially shed its 'polluted' air quality status today.

Rotorua has long struggled with poor winter-time air quality, due to smoke from wood burners getting trapped by Rotorua’s unique landscape. Smoke contains tiny particles, called particulate matter, and to help manage activities that may negatively impact air quality there is a national standard for particulate matter with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less called PM10.

Under these standards, a geographical area (referred to as an 'airshed') is classified as ‘polluted’ if it averages more than one exceedance of the national standard per year for the previous five-year period. When an airshed is 'polluted', it means that Regional Council must decline certain consents for large air discharges as an extra safeguard while air quality is being improved.

If an average of one or less exceedances of the national standard per year is maintained in this area for a continuous five-year period, the 'polluted' status can be removed from the airshed.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council councillor Lyall Thurston says while this milestone marks significant progress to improving the city’s air quality, the journey towards cleaner air in Rotorua continues.

“Over the past 15 years, a series of measures have been introduced by Regional Council to address winter-time air quality issues. These include banning older style burners, launching an extensive education campaign, and enhancing compliance efforts. As a result, the Rotorua Airshed has met the national criteria to have its ‘polluted’ status removed.”

With research highlighting the ongoing health impacts associated with poor air quality, new national rules are expected in the future that will focus on limiting the release of smaller particles into the air.

Councillor Thurston says this change will bring new challenges to places like Rotorua, where a lot of people use wood burners to heat their homes.

“While there are still improvements to be made, with numerous smokey fires in use, this milestone marks an opportunity to say thank you to those who have already made the change to cleaner heating, and recognise how collective change has made an impact for the benefit of all Rotorua residents and visitors.

"We want to also acknowledge the work by the other members of the Rotorua Air Quality Working Group, including Rotorua Lakes Council, Kainga Ora and the medical officers of health at Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora.”

The Rotorua Airshed will officially lose its polluted status on Saturday 24 May. Under the current National Environmental Standards for Air Quality, if there are a certain number of exceedances in any five-year period, it will be reclassified as 'polluted' again.

Regional Council is responsible for monitoring and managing air quality. For more information on its work to improve air quality in Rotorua, visit www.boprc.govt.nz/rotorua-air

Background