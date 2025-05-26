Motueka High School Team to Tackle One NZ GODZONE Adventure Race

With the support of AWS Legal, a group of talented past and present students from Motueka High School will compete in one of the world's toughest multi-day, multi-discipline adventure races, One New Zealand GODZONE, at Chapter 12 in Marlborough this November.

Leo Easton (18), Nika Rayward (19), Louie Burger (17) and Tide Fa'avae (19) are one of the youngest teams to take on the 5 - 7-day expedition event. They will do so under the guidance of multiple adventure racing world champion and a respected leader in the sport Nathan Fa’avae.

For these young adventurers, the journey to the prestigious event has been nothing short of an adventure racing fairytale, according to Fa'avae.

“In 2015, when our eldest daughter Jessie started at Motueka High, my wife Jodie launched an Adventure Club for Year 9 students to introduce them to outdoor activities and build a team capable of competing in secondary school adventure races, including the Hillary Challenge. What started as a group of 8 enthusiastic students quickly gained traction with the team participating in regional and national events.”

“Fast forward to 2019, the team earned a spot at the Hillary Challenge finals, where they finished a remarkable 3rd place. In 2020, Motueka High School returned with renewed confidence and clinched victory. The team won a second time in 2022, and in 2024, made history again by winning the Hillary Challenge with a perfect score - the highest possible achievement - with Leo, Louie, Tide and Nika making up half that team.”

Fa’avae has had a remarkable adventure racing career spanning 40 expedition-length events around the globe and, as captain of Team Avaya, won most chapters of One NZ GODZONE since its inception. He says while tempted to return to racing at the event in Marlborough, a region he considers a second home, he’s ready to turn his attention to mentoring a young team.

“I’ve accepted that my competitive days are behind me, but I still have the energy to contribute. This group includes current Motueka High School students and alumni - motivated 17 and 18-year-olds - eager to step into the GODZONE arena. Their commitment speaks volumes about the event’s mana and its ability to inspire across generations.”

“My children grew up around GODZONE. I won the first one at age 40 and the final one at 50 - it bookended that decade of my life. My youngest daughter, Tide, was five when she attended the inaugural GODZONE and will be 19 at the event. GODZONE has always been on her bucket list and now that it's back, she finally gets to participate."

“The return of GODZONE reminds us of the strength and future of adventure racing in New Zealand. It’s great to see a new generation stepping forward. When young athletes line up for GODZONE, they're not just doing a race—they're stepping into a tradition that challenges and defines people. It's the ultimate legacy event they want to be measured against.”

AWS Legal is supporting the team by sponsoring their One NZ GODZONE entry, which AWS Legal Partner Damien Pine says is an exciting step for the firm.

“The sponsorship aligns with our commitment to positively impacting our communities, particularly through participation in sport. We have learned from our involvement with One NZ GODZONE athletes over the years that mental strength and resilience are the cornerstone of their success. There is something unique in the gruelling and rewarding challenge of the race that creates extraordinary growth in the individuals who compete.”

He says by participating in the ultimate New Zealand adventure race, the young high school team will test themselves mentally and physically and, importantly, take learnings back to everyday life to set themselves up for success.

“In a time when we observe people struggling with the resilience to deal with everyday life, we wanted to help young people learn the valuable lessons that an event like One NZ GODZONE can provide firsthand. Partnering with the team and Nathan Fa'avae as a mentor is the perfect way. We are proud to support them on this journey.”

Quick Facts

What: One NZ GODZONE Chapter 12

When: November 27 - December 5, 2025.

Where: Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand

Welcome & Registration Host: Blenheim

Course: The 650+ km course route remains a secret until the event starts