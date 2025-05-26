Fire and Emergency New Zealand to assist in NSW flood response

Fire and Emergency New Zealand will send six specialist personnel to assist with the ongoing flood response in New South Wales.

Four Community Liaison Officers and two Jurisdiction Liaison Officers will depart New Zealand early next week following a formal request for assistance from the New South Wales State Emergency Service on Sunday.

The deployment will last for seven days.

Fire and Emergency’s Nick Pyatt says it is a privilege to be able to help our close neighbours during their time of need.

"We are a country that values its role as a good global citizen - we are happy to offer our assistance to other countries, especially our neighbours in Australia, when they face natural disasters.

"These international deployments are not only beneficial for the countries that receive help, but to our people. They gain valuable experience which they bring back home to support our responses to large-scale events such as what is taking place in New South Wales."

It is not the first time Fire and Emergency has assisted in NSW with flooding. In 2022, Fire and Emergency sent 51 Incident Management Team personnel across four deployments to assist with the flood response on the Lachlan River.

