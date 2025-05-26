Your Dream Cook Islands Holiday Starts Here: Plan the Perfect Itinerary with Pacific Resort Hotel Group

Still think there’s “nothing to do” in the Cook Islands? It’s time to think again.

Beneath the surface of this South Pacific paradise lies a vibrant tapestry of adventure, culture, and natural beauty just waiting to be explored. From serene turquoise lagoons and authentic cultural encounters to heart-pumping island adventures and unforgettable marine life experiences, the Cook Islands offer far more than meets the eye—and Pacific Resort Hotel Group is here to help you unlock it all.

Whether you’re dreaming of a romantic escape for two or planning a family getaway packed with moments to treasure, the Pacific Resort Hotel Group Vacation Planner is your personalised key to paradise. Designed to match your pace and style, it’s more than just an itinerary builder—it’s your insider’s guide to making the most of island time, blending relaxation with enriching, memory-making experiences.

You are spoilt for choice to fill your days. Here are some of our top picks to inspire you:

Visit the Coral Nursery at Pacific Resort Aitutaki—an ideal chance to learn about reef restoration and the importance of marine conservation.

Relax with a traditional massage at one of our spa facilities located at Pacific Resort Aitutaki, Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa and Pacific Resort Rarotonga.

Borrow a paddleboard or kayak and explore the lagoon right from your resort doorstep



Visit our self-guided garden tour located at Pacific Resort Aitutaki and Pacific Resort Rarotonga.

Explore the Cook Island’s first Aquatic Eco Trail at Pacific Resort Aitutaki.

Savour island-style dining at our award-winning restaurants and enjoy sunset cocktails at our beachfront bars.



When exploring our Island paradise, we would recommend:

Take a lagoon cruise—whether privately chartered or in a small group, it’s the best way to experience the crystal-clear waters and marine life.

Explore the islands by bike or scooter, discovering hidden beaches, local cafés, and friendly villages.

Immerse yourself in Cook Islands culture through dance performances, craft markets, and island nights.

Discover natural wonders, from lush mountain walks to panoramic lookouts and scenic flights.

Visit the Muri Night Market for a vibrant evening of local food, culture, and live entertainment—a must-do experience held on select nights in the heart of Muri.

Shop for an exquisite black pearl, the ultimate souvenir to remember your Cook Islands adventure.



Need more ideas? Visit the Cook Islands Tourism site for even more inspiration:

Things to Do in the Cook Islands

Why stay with Pacific Resort Hotel Group?

Because every stay is shaped by purpose. At Pacific Resort Hotel Group, we go beyond comfort to offer meaningful experiences grounded in care—for our guests, our people, and the islands we call home. Our commitment to responsible luxury means blending timeless simplicity with genuine Cook Islands hospitality.

We support local talent, champion local businesses, and operate with sustainability at our core. It’s all part of our mission to create lasting value—for you, and for the community we serve.

After all, “Absolute Satisfaction” isn’t just our promise—it’s what drives everything we do.

Explore our curated itinerary ideas here:

Click here to read our vacation planner

