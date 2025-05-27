The Beauty of Sterling Silver: Classic, Durable, and Versatile

Sterling silver has been a beloved material in jewellery for centuries. Its soft shine, timeless appeal, and versatility make it a staple for designers like Joanna Salmond, who pairs it with semi-precious stones and pearls to create everyday treasures.

Let’s explore why sterling silver remains a classic, and how it adds beauty and durability to your jewellery collection.

What is Sterling Silver?

Pure silver is too soft for functional jewellery, so it’s combined with other metals (usually copper) to enhance its strength. Sterling silver is made of:

92.5% pure silver

7.5% other metals (usually copper)

You’ll often see sterling silver stamped with “925”, indicating its silver content.

Why People Love Sterling Silver

Timeless Aesthetic

Sterling silver has a natural, understated beauty. Its bright, clean finish complements any outfit, from casual wear to formal attire. Durability for Daily Wear

Thanks to its metal alloy composition, sterling silver is strong enough for everyday jewellery — earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces that can withstand regular use. Affordable Luxury

Sterling silver offers the shine and prestige of a precious metal without the hefty price tag of gold or platinum. Versatility in Design

Whether it’s polished to a high shine, given a brushed matte finish, or oxidized for a darker tone, sterling silver adapts beautifully to various styles.

Joanna Salmond’s Use of Sterling Silver

Many of Joanna’s iconic designs feature sterling silver as the perfect base for semi-precious stones and pearls. Examples include:

Silver Peridot Cluster Earrings

Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings (35mm)

Onyx and Silver Wave Stack Earrings

These pieces demonstrate how sterling silver can be both modern and timeless.

Is Sterling Silver Hypoallergenic?

For most people, yes. Sterling silver is gentle on the skin. However, individuals sensitive to copper might react if the silver content is too low or if it's mixed with nickel in cheaper alloys (not the case with Joanna Salmond Jewellery).

Caring for Sterling Silver Jewellery

Silver can tarnish over time, but this is easily managed:

Store in anti-tarnish cloth or airtight bags.

Avoid contact with perfumes, lotions, and household chemicals.

Clean with a silver polishing cloth or mild soapy water.

Sterling Silver: A Sustainable Choice

Silver is a recyclable precious metal, making sterling silver jewellery an eco-friendly choice for those who value sustainability and mindful purchasing.

Written by Joanna Salmond