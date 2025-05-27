7 of the Best Wellness Spots in the City: Your Auckland Escape at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

Looking to rest, recharge, and feel your best while staying in Auckland? At Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites, you’re perfectly placed to enjoy the city’s top wellness spots – from peaceful parks to coastal walks and rejuvenating experiences. Here are seven of our favourite local places to unwind and feel good:

1. Cornwall Park

Just minutes from the hotel, Cornwall Park offers wide open spaces, tree-lined paths, and views of One Tree Hill. It’s ideal for a morning walk, a gentle jog, or simply sitting quietly under the trees.

2. Auckland Domain

Auckland’s oldest park is home to beautiful gardens, ancient trees, and walking trails. Stretch your legs, visit the Wintergardens, or enjoy a moment of calm in the shade.

3. One Tree Hill

Climb to the summit for panoramic views across the city and harbour. The walk is gentle but rewarding – perfect for clearing the mind and getting your body moving.

4. Mission Bay

A short drive from Newmarket, Mission Bay is where the city meets the sea. Walk the waterfront, grab a smoothie from a local café, or take a dip in the ocean.

5. Float Culture

One of Auckland’s top floatation therapy spots, Float Culture offers sensory deprivation tanks designed to ease stress and promote deep relaxation. Just a short trip from the hotel.

6. Yoga and Wellness Studios in Newmarket

You’ll find several boutique studios within walking distance of the hotel, offering yoga, pilates, and wellness treatments. It’s a great way to add a mindful moment to your day.

7. Point Chevalier Beach

A quiet local favourite, this sheltered beach is perfect for a peaceful stroll or sunset picnic away from the crowds.

And let’s not forget one of the most important parts of wellness: sleep. Our quiet, spacious rooms are designed for rest, helping you wake up energised and ready for whatever the day brings.

Whether you're in town for business, leisure, or a much-needed reset, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites is your wellness base in Auckland. Explore the city – or simply enjoy the peace and quiet. Either way, your well-being comes first.

