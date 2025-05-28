Sensible Sentencing Trust Slams Police for Dangerous Shift in Shoplifting Investigations

The Sensible Sentencing Trust is appalled by the disturbing reports that New Zealand Police have issued a directive to staff to avoid investigating shoplifting cases under $500, or online fraud under $1,000, among other crime thresholds.

Sensible Sentencing Trust spokesperson Louise Parsons condemned the directive as "an outrageous and dangerous move," saying it sends the wrong message at a time when retailers are struggling under rising crime rates and financial pressure.

“The past five or six years, retailers have been hit with an onslaught of crime, and now they’re being told that crimes under certain thresholds are essentially not worth investigating. This is a green light to criminals,” Parsons said.

The directive, which could well include ram raids, has sparked widespread outrage. Parsons pointed out that in a climate where petrol drive-offs under $150 have effectively been decriminalised, this move could further embolden offenders. “This is an absurd, reckless approach that puts businesses and communities at risk. It’s madness!” she stated.

She added, “Do the Police not realise that the Government changed 18 months ago? We have a new Police Commissioner, and the era of ‘policing by consent’ is over. We need strong leadership and a zero-tolerance approach to all crime, particularly when retail crime is spiralling out of control.”

Parsons also drew attention to the disastrous effects of similar policies in other cities, such as San Francisco, which recently raised the shoplifting threshold to $950, only to witness an explosive rise in retail crime. "The chaos in San Francisco was swift and devastating. Retailers had to shut down because they couldn’t operate safely or profitably. We cannot afford to let that happen here."

She also warned that this directive undermines critical efforts being made by the Ministerial Advisory Group on Retail Crime. “This approach flies in the face of their work to combat retail crime and protect local businesses. If we let this stand, it could undo all the progress we've worked so hard to achieve."

While Parsons acknowledged the frustration of frontline Police officers who are overwhelmed by repeat offenders and lenient judicial outcomes, she firmly stated that setting "de-facto legal theft thresholds" is unjustifiable. "It’s unacceptable. Criminals cannot be allowed to operate with impunity just because the Police aren’t investigating their crimes."

The Sensible Sentencing Trust is calling on the Government to step in and reassert a tough stance on crime, ensuring that no theft—no matter the size—is left unpunished.