New photography and filming guidance to help protect children and young people

Guidance to help organisations protect and respect children and young people’s privacy has just been released.

"We all have a role in protecting children and their personal information. This guidance on photography and filming will help to empower them, and their parents and caregivers to understand and exercise their privacy rights effectively, Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster says.

"Taking and sharing images of children and young people helps record their achievements and special moments. But it’s also important people are aware of the risks associated with the collection, use and sharing of these images and do what’s necessary to protect their privacy and keep them safe from harm."

While the Privacy Act applies to everyone, it requires people to take extra care when collecting personal information about children and young people. The Privacy Act also covers the use and sharing of images.

"As a rule, it’s good to ask, why am I collecting this image and is it necessary? How am I using and sharing these images and with who? Retention and deletion are also important as children change as they age; they also move schools and then finish their education.

"An image that was once cute and funny could be distressing or cause embarrassment if used or shared today. Consent is best practice; children, young people or their parents should always know that photography or videoing recording is happening and why, and they should also have the right to withdraw their consent at any time.

"If you’re taking an image of a child or young person, think about what the image will show about them. Images can reveal a lot more information than you might realise such as their school, approximate age, gender or sexual orientation, where they may live and other people they associate with."

OPC has also developed other guidance to help those working in the children’s sector, including how to apply best practice privacy when responding to requests for a child or young person’s personal information, and how to help children, young people and their parents protect their privacy while exploring the online world.

"Children and young people’s privacy is a priority area for my office. It’s also an important area with the public, with our recent privacy survey recording the highest level of concern (67%) for children’s privacy.

"Understanding how to protect and respect a child or young person’s personal information and implementing good privacy practices will ensure all children have positive privacy experiences throughout their journey to adulthood", Mr Webster says.

Further guidance, including detailed privacy guidance for the education sector, will be released later in the year.

