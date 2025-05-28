Wellington consultants more than doubles in five years: "The opposite of what Council needs to do."

WELLINGTON CITY

Responding to news that Wellington City Council’s consultant costs have more than doubled since 2020, Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman Sam Warren said:



“This is incredibly insulting as a 12.0 percent rates increases has just been announced—on top of last year’s 16.9 percent hike. That’s more than a 30.9 percent compound increase to average rates in just two years.”



“Shedding a few roles just to replace them with overpaid consultants and higher paid bureaucrats on six-figure salaries isn’t saving. When’s it going to stop?”



“Claims made by Council that these higher salary and wage costs are reflected by ‘increased investment and delivery of services’ are a complete joke. Wellington locals need less waste and more efficiency from Council—and they’re getting the exact opposite.”



“It’s not rocket science. Council is making Wellington more expensive to live in. Cut the wasteful spending, learn to run lean, and get on with it—otherwise there won’t be anyone left in the city to pay your exorbitant wages.”