The Critical Role of Workplace Drug Testing in Addressing Methamphetamine Use

Drug use in New Zealand is on the rise - particularly the use of methamphetamine - and the implications for workplace safety and productivity are serious. As employers face growing risks associated with drug use, implementing a robust workplace drug testing program has never been more vital.

Alarming Rise in Methamphetamine Use

Recent data from the New Zealand Police's 2024 National Wastewater Testing Programme paints a concerning picture. Wastewater analysis across the country shows 2024 saw an unprecedented 96% increase in methamphetamine consumption when compared with 2023.

In 2023 an estimated 732kg of meth was consumed nationally, rising to 1,434kg last year.

Regional North Island towns with high levels of socioeconomic deprivation exhibited particularly high per capita methamphetamine use, according to the data.

This data confirms what many in the workplace health and safety sector have already been observing: methamphetamine is not just a problem for law enforcement - it’s a growing workplace hazard.

What Resultz Testing Is Revealing

Resultz’ own testing data echoes the national trend. In the first quarter of 2025, a significant portion of non-negative workplace drug test results included methamphetamine:

January: 15.90%

February: 25%

March: 27%

This upward trend in detection rates underscores the urgency for businesses to act. Regular, consistent drug testing is not only a deterrent but also a practical step in identifying and managing workplace risk.

Workplace Impact of Methamphetamine Use

Employees under the influence of methamphetamine can pose significant risks, including:

Reduced cognitive function and judgment

Increased accident and injury rates

Erratic or aggressive behaviour

Decreased productivity and reliability

Meth use can compromise not only the safety of the individual but also that of colleagues and the broader workplace environment, especially in safety-sensitive industries such as construction, transport, logistics, and manufacturing.

The Case for Comprehensive Testing Policies

Drug testing is not about punitive measures - it’s about ensuring a safe and productive work environment. It helps identify issues early, supports intervention strategies, and demonstrates a commitment to employee wellbeing.

Key benefits of workplace drug testing include:

Improved health and safety outcomes

Reduced absenteeism and turnover

Enhanced productivity

Protection from liability and compliance with industry regulations

Minimise accidents and harm to people

As methamphetamine usage continues to rise across New Zealand, workplace drug testing must be part of a broader health and safety strategy. For employers committed to maintaining a safe, productive, and supportive environment, there is no substitute for proactive screening.