Major Medicinal Cannabis Merger Set to Transform Patient Access and Affordability

By One Plus One

Three industry leaders unite under Helius Health to reset the standard for medicinal cannabis in New Zealand.

In a landmark move poised to reshape New Zealand’s medicinal cannabis landscape, Helius Therapeutics, Green Leaf Group, and Elysian Group have announced their intent to merge, forming a single, integrated innovator: Helius Health.

The merger will mark a bold step forward for a sector that, five years on from the launch of the Medicinal Cannabis Scheme, has been constrained by fragmentation, limited access, and affordability challenges. With this union, the new entity aims to deliver the scale, efficiency, and clinical integration needed to put patients at the centre of a more accessible and effective system.

“This industry has long needed a reset — and that reset starts with patients,” says Guy Haddleton, Chairman of Helius Health. “By bringing together the full value chain - prescribing, manufacturing, and dispensing - we will build a seamless, patient-first ecosystem that delivers on the promise of medicinal cannabis in New Zealand.”

At the heart of Helius Health’s mission is a commitment to consistency, safety, and speed. Patients will benefit from improved access, shorter wait times, and regulated treatments that meet the highest standards of quality and care.

“Too many New Zealanders are still turning to the black market because legal options have felt out of reach. Unfortunately, the lack of guardrails there compromises safety with no guarantees of product efficacy, formulations, and quality,” Haddleton continues. “This merger will create the critical mass to change that, driving down costs, accelerating delivery, and ensuring more people can access trusted, clinician-led care.”

A Strategic Alliance of Industry Leaders

The new model will bring together the knowledge and expertise of all three businesses at both governance and management levels:

Helius Therapeutics – New Zealand’s first GMP-certified medicinal cannabis company and the country’s most advanced cannabis medicines manufacturer brings industry leading production capabilities.

Green Leaf Group and Elysian Group – Operators of two of New Zealand's leading specialist clinics: Cannabis Clinic and CannaPlus+, delivering deep clinical experience and patient care leadership.

Lake Road Pharmacy – Dispensing expertise that strengthens continuity of care across the treatment journey.

Together, these organisations will operate under the Helius Health banner — a unified platform built to meet the needs of today’s patients, while future-proofing for tomorrow.