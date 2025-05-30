Pacific Resort Hotel Group's Culinary and Spa Excellence Recognised in 2025 World Awards Nominations

Pacific Resort Hotel Group is proud to announce that two of its properties have been nominated in the 2025 World Culinary Awards, with their renowned spas also recognised in the 2025 World Spa Awards.

World Culinary Awards

Rapae Bay Restaurant at Pacific Resort Aitutaki

Rapae Bay at Pacific Resort Aitutaki is nominated for the coveted title of Cook Islands' Best Restaurant 2025. Situated amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Aitutaki, Rapae Bay offers a culinary journey celebrating the vibrant flavours of the Pacific. Having proudly secured the esteemed title of Cook Islands' Best Restaurant in 2022, 2023, and 2024, Rapae Bay continues to uphold its legacy of culinary excellence.

Little Polynesian Restaurant at Little Polynesian Resort

Similarly, Little Polynesian Restaurant, located at Little Polynesian Resort, is nominated for the esteemed Cook Islands' Best Hotel Restaurant 2025 award. Nestled on the southern coast of Rarotonga in the tranquil village of Titikaveka, Little Polynesian Restaurant embodies elegance and sophistication, offering guests an unparalleled dining experience beside the island’s stunning lagoon. Having claimed the title in 2022, 2023, and 2024, Little Polynesian Restaurant continues to set the bar for culinary mastery.

As Pacific Resort Hotel Group continues to uphold its commitment to culinary excellence, these nominations in the World Culinary Awards serve as a testament to the group's dedication to providing exceptional dining experiences.

Voting is now open

Industry professionals, media, and consumers are invited to cast their votes.

Make your vote count by15 August for the World Culinary Awards via the World Culinary Awards voting page.

World Spa Awards

Tiare Spa and Te Manava Spa Nominated for Best Resort Spa 2025

Pacific Resort Hotel Group’s Tiare Spa at Pacific Resort Aitutaki and Te Manava Spa at Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa have been nominated for the 11th Annual Cook Islands’ Best Resort Spa 2025 award. Tiare Spa was previously awarded this title in 2023, highlighting the group’s delivery of high-quality spa services.

You are invited to vote

You can vote now via the World Spa Awards official voting page. Voting closes on 5 August.

For more information, visit the World Spa Awards website or the World Culinary Awards website.

Contact Pacific Resort Hotel Group

https://www.pacificresort.com/

