Grow More Grass in the Colder Months — Dr Gordon Rajendram Talks Foliar Fertiliser at Field Days 2025

At the 2025 “Grow Grass in the Colder Months” Field Day, New Zealand soil scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram delivered an insightful talk on how strategic foliar fertiliser application is transforming pasture-based farming. Hosted on-farm and designed as a practical “how-to” event, the day focused on helping farmers grow more, higher-quality pasture during the colder months, when traditional systems typically slow to a crawl.

Dr Rajendram explained how foliar fertilisers, specifically Cold Grow, can be used to feed pasture directly through the leaf, delivering nutrients exactly when and where they’re needed. This method improves nitrogen uptake efficiency, reduces environmental loss, and supports continued pasture growth during cooler conditions.

“Applying foliar fertiliser in winter means you’re not relying on soil temperatures to activate the nitrogen,” Dr Rajendram said. “You’re feeding the plant directly — it’s faster, more efficient, and leads to better results with less input.”

He also highlighted how foliar nutrition supports soil biology by stimulating root exudates — the sugars plants release into the soil — which in turn feed microbes and improve overall soil health. The result is not just more grass, but better-quality pasture with higher nutrient density.

The event also showcased the BA Sprayers LM Series and Brandt tractors from Power Farming, demonstrating how modern equipment makes foliar application practical and precise.

A Q&A session followed, with Dr Rajendram joined by a farmer already using the foliar system and Mike Prendergast from BPM. Moderated by the event organiser Jolyon Ludbrook, the panel discussed real-world applications and gave attendees a chance to ask questions throughout. The goal was simple: ensure every farmer walked away with practical knowledge they could apply on their farm immediately — no purchases required.

Dr Rajendram’s message was clear: with the right tools and timing, farmers can grow more grass in winter, reduce inputs, and build healthier soils — all while improving profitability and maintaining flexibility on-farm.

How to Grow More Grass Efficiently with Dr Gordon Rajendram

Unit N40 (extra kg DM per unit N applied over 40 days of growth) for the different seasons and regions using Granular Urea.

Table 1

Reference: G.S Rajendram et al (2009). Nitrogen Fertiliser Trial Base. Taken from 1272 Nitrogen Fertiliser Response trials throughout New Zealand over 80 years conducted by MAF and AgResearch.

Why Choose Foliar?

✅ More yield per unit of nitrogen

✅ Lower environmental loss

✅ Faster uptake and response

✅ Effective at lower application rates

With mounting pressure to reduce nitrogen losses and improve input efficiency, foliar fertiliser offers a smarter, more sustainable solution for pasture management.

Image 2

Pasture growth (kg ha-1) from harvest one, 24 days after the fertiliser is applied.

kg of Dry Matter produced per kg of N applied:

Granular: 14kg

Liquid (Foliar) UAN: 61kg

Foliar is x 4 more efficient than Granular.

About Dr Gordon Rajendram

Dr Gordon Rajendram is a New Zealand-based soil scientist with over 40 years of experience in nutrient management and soil fertility. Formerly with AgResearch, he is widely respected for his work on improving nitrogen efficiency and sustainable farming practices.

