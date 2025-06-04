Lawrence Millington for Harcourts Mt. Maunganui, a Real Estate Team with Integrity

Lawrence Millington, a residential real estate agent representing Harcourts Mt. Manganui, has joined the NZ Business Connect network.



Mr. Millington worked as a banker in the UK for 20 years before moving to New Zealand with his wife in 2019.

He was seeking a change in scenery, but after coming across an advert in the paper for real estate agents, and having had a terrible experience selling his house in the UK, he thought: “Why not? I could do a good job of that.”

Mr. Millington started his real estate course in January of 2020, and with determination finished just in time for the first national lockdowns.

Despite a trying start to his new career, Mr. Millington has done well for himself. He abides by a simple philosophy of “integrity, honesty, and transparency” — a way of work that reduces the frustrations experienced by sellers, and prospective buyers alike.

Mr. Millington applies this same philosophy to his life outside of work. He is the President of the Papamoa Lions club, where he helps to run and organise charitable events for a variety of causes. His current fundraising goal is to collect $60,000 for the Papamoa Volunteer Fire Service, who plan to spend the money on an ATV, an essential piece of kit for beachside fire rescue.

“I pride myself on doing the right thing because it’s the right thing – not because I might get caught!”, Mr. Millington said.

In his work, Mr. Millington targets residential home owners who want to sell, and connects them with people looking to buy. He also works with property investors, both those entering and exiting the market, as well as ‘professional flippers’, who plan to do both.

Mr. Millington works alongside a team at the Mount Maunganui Harcourts branch: ‘Team Theo’ — a group composed of Theo Smith, Ben Cantley, and Jo-Ellen Powell. Together, they possess over 35 years of experience in Bay of Plenty real estate. Be it selling an apartment, or buying a little house by the sea, Lawrence Millington and his colleagues at Harcourts stand a good chance at having done it before.

