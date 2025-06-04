One Mother to Another Unveils New Home Base to Amplify Support for Families in Hospital

CHRISTCHURCH

With scissors in hand and hearts full of hope, One Mother to Another has officially opened the doors to its first-ever dedicated building and volunteer hub, marking a powerful new chapter in its mission to support parents and whānau facing some of life’s toughest moments.

One Mother to Another, the Christchurch-based charity dedicated to supporting parents at their child’s hospital bedside and mothers in mental health crisis, was thrilled to officially open its Sydenham facility on May 26 surrounded by 70 special guests. It is a huge milestone in the charity’s journey, offering a permanent home for its growing operations and a place where community, compassion, and care converge.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Christchurch Deputy Mayor Pauline Cotter, who praised the charity’s life-changing work and its tangible impact on families in crisis.

"Moments of human connection remind people they are seen, understood, and supported. That’s what makes One Mother to Another so special. You’re not just delivering care packages—you’re delivering hope” she says.

“This hub will serve as the heart of our mission to support parents and whānau during some of their most challenging times,” says Joy Reid, Co-Founder and CEO. “This includes those sitting beside their child in hospital and those navigating the isolation of a maternal mental health crisis.”

“This building marks a new chapter. It will be our headquarters, a volunteer hub, and the place where tens of thousands of care packages will be packed by hundreds of volunteers in the years to come,” says Board Chair Jane Jackman. “It’s a space of action, of connection, and of impact—a tangible representation of what we can achieve together.” she adds.

The new hub provides a centralised location where volunteers will gather to prepare and distribute more than 8,000 thoughtfully curated care packages each year across 20 hospital wards throughout the South Island—including every Neonatal Intensive Care and Special Baby Care Unit. It also offers vital office and operational space to support the charity’s strategic growth and deepen its reach.

“Maternal mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress, often intensify around childbirth,” CEO Joy Reid explains. The added strain of caring for a sick child increases this risk dramatically, with some studies showing rates three to four times higher than average.

“While the trauma of a hospital stay may be brief, its emotional and psychological impact can endure long after a family returns home. This stress doesn’t affect parents alone—it ripples through the entire whānau.

“In our stretched healthcare system, where medical teams are rightly focused on the child, the emotional and physical needs of caregivers are often left unmet. That’s where One Mother to Another steps in.”

Founded in 2016 by Joy Reid and Christina Buckland, One Mother to Another began with a few handwritten notes and care packages delivered to Christchurch Hospital. It has since grown into a nationally recognised charity grounded in empathy and community.

“Our care packages are thoughtfully curated to offer practical relief, emotional reassurance, and a sense of connection—at a time when many parents feel isolated and overwhelmed,” says Reid. “And they absolutely are making a difference.

“Together, we’re creating something far greater than care packages—we’re fostering a community rooted in kindness and connection, one that we hope will continue to grow and make a difference for years to come.”

Deputy Mayor Pauline Cotter told those gathered “Thank you for showing what’s possible when compassion and community come together. Thank you for turning personal pain into collective strength. And thank you for lifting up families when they need it most”

