Planning Your Journey to The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs: Your Travel Guide

Tucked in the stunning Cardrona Valley between Queenstown and Wānaka, The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs is one of New Zealand’s most unique adventure destinations. While the journey here is part of the magic, it’s important to plan ahead — especially in the winter months.

The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs does not offer a pick-up service from Queenstown or Wānaka, so self-driving is highly recommended. Whether you're hiring a car for your whole trip or just need one for the day, flexible transport options are available — and now more than ever with the introduction of Ryd, a car rental service that allows you to hire by the hour. This is an ideal option for visitors looking for convenience and freedom to explore the wider region at their own pace.

For those without access to a vehicle, the Ritchies public bus service travels through Cardrona Valley. Guests can arrange for a collection from the historic Cardrona Hotel, which is just minutes from The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs. Do bear in mind that this option must align with the Ritchies timetable, and a wait at the hotel may be required — the perfect excuse to enjoy a relaxed lunch before your trek or 4x4 experience.

If you're based in Wānaka, private taxi services are available, including WanaTaxi (0800WANATAXI) and Yello! (0800 443 5555), offering door-to-door service directly to the valley.

Please note: It’s your responsibility to arrive on time for your booking. The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs team cannot wait for late arrivals. During winter, roads can be icy or snow-covered, so we advise checking conditions via Queenstown Lakes District Council's Winter Road Reports before setting off. Always allow extra time to travel safely.

Whether by car, bus, or taxi — getting to The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs is straightforward with a little preparation, and the journey itself is part of the adventure.

Click here to find us!

