Now's the Time: Get Your Farm Refrigeration Checked During the Off-Season by the Experts at JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

The off-season is the perfect window to take stock of your farm's equipment—and your refrigeration systems should be at the top of the list. With the pressure of peak milking out of the way, now is the ideal time to have your farm refrigeration checked and serviced by the experts at JSR.

A well-maintained refrigeration system is vital to keeping your milk chilled quickly and efficiently, meeting quality standards and helping you avoid costly penalties. Over time, even high-performing systems can develop wear and tear—leaks, inefficient cooling, or electrical issues that can compromise your output and reliability.

At JSR, we offer comprehensive checks and servicing on all types of on-farm refrigeration, including vat chillers, water cooling, glycol systems, and water heating. By scheduling your service now, you’ll be ahead of the game before next season kicks off. A pre-emptive inspection and service helps ensure everything is running at its best, reducing the risk of costly breakdowns when you can least afford them.

“The off-season is the smartest time to get ahead. Servicing your farm refrigeration or upgrading your system now, means fewer surprises later.”

— Jujhar Randhawa, CEO, JSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

Thinking about upgrading? The off-season is also the smartest time to do it. Whether you’re looking to boost efficiency, meet new compliance standards, or cut down your energy costs, we can help you choose and install the right solution for your setup. Our team can advise on and supply modern, energy-efficient upgrades—from high-performing glycol chillers to reliable hot water heating systems designed for dairy farm demands.

Our JSR technicians are local experts you can rely on, with years of hands-on experience in farm refrigeration. We understand the industry, we speak your language, and we’re ready to help.

Don’t wait until something breaks—act now, while the pressure’s off.

Book your service or upgrade consultation with JSR today and step into the next season confident your refrigeration systems are in peak condition.

